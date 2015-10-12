Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LC CORP

Polish real estate developer LC Corp has hired J.P. Morgan to review its strategic options, which include finding a new strategic investor for the company, it said late on Friday.

GRAJEWO

Polish chipboard maker Grajewo set the maximum price in its planned new share issue at 31 zlotys each, to raise up to 1.24 billion zlotys ($334 million), the group said late on Friday.

OPPOSITION ON TAXES

Poland's main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is leading in pre-election polls, called on Saturday for changes in current taxes and new levies it said would add up to 31 billion zlotys ($8.35 billion) to annual government revenues.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Pre-election fiscal and economic promises by Poland's top opposition party would harm public finances and markets, cut access to funding and hit the wallets of ordinary citizens, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said over the weekend.

BANK TAX

Poland's main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) lawmaker Pawel Szalamacha told Newsweek Polska weekly that banks incurring losses on the planned FX loans conversion will pay lower rate of the bank tax his party plans to introduce if it rules the country after October 25 parliamentary election.

BANKS

Polish banks are facing hundreds of millions of zloty in write-downs, if the situations of the Polish coal mining industry continues to deteriorate, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

PLAY AND UPC

Liberty Global's Polish unit UPC and the owners of Poland's No.4 mobile operator Play are thinking about a possible tie-up, daily Rzeczpospolita reported without naming its sources.

LNG TERMINAL

Poland expects to receive its first cargo of liquefied natural gas at its new LNG terminal at the end of November or early December, the treasury minister was quoted as saying on Sunday.

GRUPA LOTOS

Poland's No.2 petrol firm Grupa Lotos plans to invest further in up-stream, its chief executive officer Pawel Olechnowicz was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

CH2M

US engineering firm CH2M plans to hire 800 people in its global support centre in Krakow on top of the 300 employees it has in Poland already, Puls Biznesu daily said.

GROWTH

Poland's economic growth will slow down to 2.5 percent next year from 3.4 percent this year, Credit Agricole economist in Warsaw Jakub Borowski expects, as high base effect, lower public investments, Volkswagen's problems and slowdown in China will dent Polish gross domestic product, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

REAL ESTATE

Investors spent a record high 3.1 billion zlotys in cash buying flats and apartments in the second quarter, according to central bank data, as low interest rates discourage them from keeping money in banks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

