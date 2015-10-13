Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DEFICIT
Fulfilling election pledges of the Law and Justice (PiS)
party, tipped to win the Oct. 25 election, will not bring Poland
back into the European Union's excessive deficit procedure, PiS'
candidate prime minister Beata Szydlo was quoted as saying by
Rzeczpospolita daily.
Beata Szydlo also said that increasing tax efficiency and
raising budget revenue will make room for increased public
spending planned by PiS for 2016.
DEFENCE INDUSTRY
Poland's industry will have a roughly 50 percent share in
the manufacturing of Raytheon's Patriot missile defence system,
selected by the country in a $5 billion tender, daily Puls
Biznesu quoted a company representative as saying.
TAURON
The energy group Tauron has a potential to play a
significant role in building large coal-energy conglomerates in
Poland, Tauron's chief executive told Rzeczpospolita when asked
about the idea of merging state-controlled utilities.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
The struggling state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa is
still working on obtaining 700 million zlotys ($188.50 million)
of financing that would allow it to keep functioning until the
end of the year and maintain financial liquidity in early 2016,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
SWISS FRANC CONVERSION
The assumptions for a draft law allowing a conversion of
Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys will most likely be prepared
by experts of President Andrzej Duda before the Oct. 25
election, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.
MCI
Private equity firm MCI believes valuations on the Warsaw
bourse have become attractive and MCI's funds have several
hundred million zlotys to spend on acquisitions, the head of MCI
Management told Parkiet daily.
