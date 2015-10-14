Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's central bank will release data on current account and M3 money supply at 1200 GMT.

TAURON

Poland is planning a share swap with electricity producer Tauron to help fund the company's investment plans, in what could represent another step towards its purchase of the ailing Brzeszcze coal mine in southern Poland.

SABMiller/Kulczyk Investments

Kulczyk Investments has not decided yet whether it would sell its 3-percent stake in the global brewer SABMiller as part of the merger with its rival Anheuser-Busch InBev , Rzeczpospolita said quoting its sources.

GPW

Representatives of the Warsaw bourse, which is struggling with shrinking turnover, are visiting Paris this week, together with 13 listed Polish companies, as part of a plan to attract foreign investors, Parkiet daily said.

OLD BREWERY

One of Poland's richest women, Grazyna Kulczyk, considers selling its shopping, culture and business centre called Old Brewery in Poznan, local media reported valuing the transaction at 250-300 million euro.

Puls Biznesu daily said a fund owned by Deutsche Bank could be interested in buying the site.

OPPOSITION/MIGRANTS

Leader of Poland's biggest opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), expected to win October 25 parliamentary election, warned on Tuesday that refugees can spread parasites and diseases, urging the government to address migration related health-risks.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX