Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

WAGES, EMPLOYMENT, NET CPI

The statistics office will publish September data on corporate wages and employment at 1200 GMT. Separately, the central bank will publish data on September net inflation also at 1200 GMT.

KGHM

The chief executive of Europe's No.2 copper producer, Poland's KGHM, told Reuters on Thursday that the firm will fulfil its 2015 budgetary plans thanks to a weakening of the zloty versus the U.S. dollar.

4G TENDER

Poland's auction of radio spectrum for 4G mobile broadband network operators has raised 9.23 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) in bids, almost six times the initial target, the regulator UKE said on Thursday.

ELECTION POLLS

Poland's opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) is leading in four separate polls published since Thursday, with Estymator pollster putting it on 40 percent, TNS Polska on 39 percent, Millward Brown on 32 percent, and IBRiS - on 35 percent.

The ruling Civic Platform (PO) party lags behind in all of the surveys, with Estymator putting its backing on 24 percent, TNS Polska on 30 percent, Millward Brown on 22 percent, and IBRiS - on 23 percent.

REFUGEES

Poland will provide Hungary with around 70 border control officials and five specialist border patrolling cars to help Budapest control its border with Serbia, press agency PAP quoted Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz as saying.

RWE

Combining the Polish energy and mining industries will result in one subsiding the other, hurting competitiveness and transparency, head of RWE's Polish unit told Rzeczpospolita daily.

