Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ECONOMIC SENTIMENT

Poland's central bank will present its quarterly report on economic sentiment in the corporate sector at 0800 GMT.

KUKIZ

Pawel Kukiz, leader of Kukiz'15 movement told Rzeczpospolita daily that he is ready to support Law and Justice (PiS) minority government if the party, leading in opinion polls ahead of October 25 parliamentary election, approves constitution change.

UNITED LEFT

The leader of the coalition of leftist parties United Left (ZL) Barbara Nowacka told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily that her group will not support PiS-led government

ELECTRICITY

Power producers plan to turn off 2.5 gigawatts in January for maintenance, but the grid operator PSE said it will not accept this scheme, it poses the risk of power shortages if winter is severe, Rzeczpospolita said.

ENERGA

The head of the state-controlled energy firm Energa Andrzej Tersa told Parkiet daily that his company is not planning any investment in coal mining and wants to focus on the renewable sources of energy.

Tersa also said that his company will pay out a dividend of at least 500 million zlotys for 2015, with the amount being adjusted by inflation. The company plans to invest 12 billion zlotys ($3.20 billion) in 2015-2023, Tersa also said.

3M

3M plans to hire 500 people in its service center in the western city of Wroclaw by 2018-end on top of 1800 employees it already has in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

