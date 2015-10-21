(Adds entries)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
FOREIGN DEBT
Poland should cut borrowing in foreign currencies to below
the current level of about one-third of the overall state debt,
says Pawel Szalamacha, an MP and economic expert with the Law
and Justice (PiS) party, set to win Oct.25 national elections.
Szalamacha adds in an interview with the right-wing Gazeta
Polska daily that foreign debt should be diversified away from
the euro to include more yen- and British pound-denominated
debt.
ORANGE Q3 RESULTS
Poland's largest telecom operator Orange Polska is
expected to report a 26-percent fall in its third-quarter net
profit on Wednesday.
MINING SECTOR
Beata Szydlo, the candidate for prime minister put forward
by the front runner in Poland's Oct.25 national elections, wants
to marry the mining and energy sectors, she tells the Gazeta
Polska daily in an interview.
RATE-SETTER'S ADVICE FOR NEW GOVT
Andrzej Rzonca, a member of the Polish central bank's
rate-setting panel, tells the Rzeczpospolita daily in an
interview the country's new government should cut budget deficit
and safeguard stability of the banking sector to prepare Poland
for a third wave of global economic crisis.
Rzonca speaks against making banks take on the burden of a
planned move to convert FX mortgages into Polish zlotys, urges
further raises in retirement age as well as simplifying taxes to
streamline investments.
BANKS' CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS
Poland's financial supervision authority KNF may inform
banks of new capital requirements this Friday or the next, the
Rzeczpospolita daily writes.
Additional capital measures are to be imposed on Polish
banks due to the risk of them handling the costs of Swiss franc
mortgages conversion into Polish zlotys.
POLISH FIRM TO SYRIA?
Polish producer of agriculture machinery URSUS is in talks
with Syrian representatives in Aleppo on potentially developing
a tractor plant and developing sales there, the head of the
company, Karol Zarajczyk, tells the Puls Biznesu newspaper.
MAKOSZOWY MINE
Poland's biggest power producer PGE may this week
sign a preliminary agreement to buy the Makoszowy coal mine, the
Parkiet daily reports.
CENTRAL BANK
Poland's Law and Justice party, which looks set to win an
Oct. 25 election, wants the central bank to lend commercial
banks an additional 350 billion zlotys ($93.71 billion) over six
years to support economic growth, a lawmaker said on Tuesday.
