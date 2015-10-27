Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ELECTION

Poland's eurosceptic opposition, the Law and Justice party (PiS), secured 37.6 percent of the vote in Sunday parliamentary election, the country's election body said, with the ruling Civic Platform (PO) coming in second with 24.1 percent.

The National Electoral Commission is expected to announce the final results of the parliamentary election on Tuesday.

FX MORTGAGES

Countries like Poland should conduct conservative monetary policy, focused on current targets, the president's economic advisor Zdzislaw Sokal told daily Puls Biznesu, adding that a discussion on the central bank's mandate change is possible in the future.

BZ WBK

Gazeta Wyborcza daily quotes opinions that Mateusz Morawiecki, the head of Poland's No.3 bank by assets, may become economy minister in the government that will be formed by Law and Justice (PiS) party, or may become central bank's governor.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's largest media group may launch a takeover bid for Midas, a telecom infrastructure company controlled by Cyfrowy's owner Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

PGNiG

Poland's largest gas distributor may negotiatie lower gas import prices from Russia, as Russia's gas import arm Gazprom plans larger sales in Europe with a softer offer for buyers, daily Parkiet reported.

CEZ

Poland's largest coal miners Kompania Weglowa, KHW and JSW take part in a tender for the supplier of coal to one of energy units onwed by Czech utility CEZ, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said. The deal may be valued at 120 million zlotys.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

