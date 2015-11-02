Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
MANUFACTURING PMI
Markit will publish Poland's manufacturing PMI at 0800 GMT.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the index to rise compared to
September to 51.5.
CPI
The statistics office will publish its flash CPI estimate
for October at 1300 GMT.
CENTRAL BANK
The Polish central bank's independence is not under threat,
governor Marek Belka said, amid concerns about the policies of
the Law and Justice (PiS) party which scored an election
victory.
TAURON
The chief executive of power firm Tauron Jerzy Kurella was
quoted as saying by Parkiet daily that he would favour a
consolidation of Tauron with two other state-controlled power
firms Enea and Energa.
Tauron's 200-million zloty ($51.92 million) investment in
the Brzeszcze coal mine will pay itself back within 7 years,
according to analysis by Deloitte and EY quoted by Tauron chief
executive, Puls Biznesu said.
LOTOS
No.2 Polish oil refiner unit bought from ExxonMobil
Exploration and Production Norway a 15 percent share in Sleipner
Ost, Sleipner Vest, Gungne and Loke gas and oil deposits on the
Norwegian continental shelf, Lotos said late on Saturday.
The deal is worth an estimated $160 million.
ASSECO
State-run Centralny Osrodek Informatyki MSWiA is considering
taking part in a tender for IT servicing of the state Social
Security Office (ZUS), Puls Biznesu daily said. ZUS is presently
a key client of the Warsaw-listed Asseco Poland.
AIRBUS
Poland does not necessarily have to cancel a $3 billion deal
to purchase 50 military helicopters from the Airbus Group,
because doing so could hurt Poland's reputation, Jaroslaw Gowin,
a likely candidate for defence minister from election winner Law
and Justice (PiS) party told Rzeczpospolita daily.
BANK TAX
The rate of the tax on bank assets, being considered by PiS,
could vary depending on the type of the asset, senior party
official Piotr Glinski said late on Friday.
SWISS FRANC LOANS BILL
The Swiss franc loans bill, currently drafted by Poland's
President Andrzej Duda, may include a provision on mortgage
holders only having to cover the loan up to the value of the
property, tabloid Fakt reported on Saturday without naming its
source.
The bill would assume that Swiss franc mortgages would be
treated as if they were taken out in zlotys, with historical
zloty interest rates applied. The loans would be converted at
the exchange rate from the date they were taken out, Fakt said.
WARBURG PINCUS
Private equity fund Warburg Pincus has taken over Gemini, a
group of pharmacies in northern Poland for an undisclosed amount
of money. Warburg wants Gemini to become a nation-wide network
of pharmacies, Puls Biznesu said.
