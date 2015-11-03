Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKO BP

PKO BP, Poland's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday that it expected significant income as a result of Visa Inc buying Visa Europe Ltd.

KGHM

Krzysztof Skora, who used to head KGHM - Europe's No.2 copper producer - under the previous Law and Justice (PiS) party's government in 2006-2008, is seen as one of the candidates to become KGHM's new chief executive, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

LOTOS

Poland's No.2 oil refiner wants to present its new 2016-2020 strategy before the end of this year, with focus put on oil exploration and keeping daily production at a minimum of 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), daily Parkiet quoted Lotos' CEO Pawel Olechnowicz as saying.

ASSECO POLAND

Eastern Europe's largest software producer expects to gain new clients in the energy sector, counting on IT investments by such Polish utilities as PGE or PGNiG, Asseco's deputy chief Pawel Piwowar told daily Parkiet.

SWISS FRANC LOANS

The Polish president Andrzej Duda, wants to file his proposal to solve the issue of Swiss franc mortgages in Poland, with the initial plan including lifting the currency swing risk from the loans, daily Gazeta Wyborcza said without naming its sources.

FOREIGN POLICY

Witold Waszczykowski, seen Law and Justice (PiS) party's candidate for foreign minister, is sceptical about Poland's deal to buy 50 Airbus Group's EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose helicopters, he told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX