PKO BP
PKO BP, Poland's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday that
it expected significant income as a result of Visa Inc
buying Visa Europe Ltd.
KGHM
Krzysztof Skora, who used to head KGHM - Europe's No.2
copper producer - under the previous Law and Justice (PiS)
party's government in 2006-2008, is seen as one of the
candidates to become KGHM's new chief executive, daily Gazeta
Wyborcza reported.
LOTOS
Poland's No.2 oil refiner wants to present its new 2016-2020
strategy before the end of this year, with focus put on oil
exploration and keeping daily production at a minimum of 24,000
barrels of oil equivalent (boe), daily Parkiet quoted Lotos' CEO
Pawel Olechnowicz as saying.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's largest software producer expects to gain
new clients in the energy sector, counting on IT investments by
such Polish utilities as PGE or PGNiG,
Asseco's deputy chief Pawel Piwowar told daily Parkiet.
SWISS FRANC LOANS
The Polish president Andrzej Duda, wants to file his
proposal to solve the issue of Swiss franc mortgages in Poland,
with the initial plan including lifting the currency swing risk
from the loans, daily Gazeta Wyborcza said without naming its
sources.
FOREIGN POLICY
Witold Waszczykowski, seen Law and Justice (PiS) party's
candidate for foreign minister, is sceptical about Poland's deal
to buy 50 Airbus Group's EC-725 Caracal multi-purpose
helicopters, he told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
