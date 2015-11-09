Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

FX LOANS

Banks should bear more than half the costs of converting Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at historical rates, Polish President Andrzej Duda's office said on Friday.

The assumptions for the draft bill on converting Swiss franc-denominated loans prepared by the presidential palace include the idea that banks will pay 70 percent of the conversion costs, while credit holders the rest, according to the document published by PAP news agency over the weekend.

PKO BP

Record-low interest rates and increased fees for a bank guarantee fund resulted in a smaller-than-expected, but still 7-percent fall in third-quarter net profit at Poland's largest bank PKO BP to 815 million zlotys ($205.31 million), it said on Monday.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland's largest chemicals maker, Grupa Azoty ATTP.WA, reported a net profit of 73.6 million zlotys, or almost twice as much as analysts expected, mainly thanks to lower gas prices and higher sales, it said on Monday.

TAXES

Poland's new government plans to raise 15-20 billion zlotys ($3.78-5.04 billion) next year thanks to introducing bank and supermarket taxes as well as better tax execution, election winner party Law and Justice's (PiS) economic expert Henryk Kowalczyk told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

PGE

Poland's biggest power group PGE is to release third quarter results after market closes. Analysts expect the group to report a bottom line of 960 million zlotys compared with 387 million zlotys posted last year.

TAURON

Shareholders in the state-run Tauron are to decide on the issue of non-voting shares carrying privileged dividend rights to the treasury in exchange for highly-liquid listed shares which may be used as collateral and help allow Tauron finance its 37 billion zlotys investment programme.

