FX LOANS
Banks should bear more than half the costs of converting
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys at historical
rates, Polish President Andrzej Duda's office said on Friday.
The assumptions for the draft bill on converting Swiss
franc-denominated loans prepared by the presidential palace
include the idea that banks will pay 70 percent of the
conversion costs, while credit holders the rest, according to
the document published by PAP news agency over the weekend.
PKO BP
Record-low interest rates and increased fees for a bank
guarantee fund resulted in a smaller-than-expected, but still
7-percent fall in third-quarter net profit at Poland's largest
bank PKO BP to 815 million zlotys ($205.31 million), it said on
Monday.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland's largest chemicals maker, Grupa Azoty ATTP.WA,
reported a net profit of 73.6 million zlotys, or almost twice as
much as analysts expected, mainly thanks to lower gas prices and
higher sales, it said on Monday.
TAXES
Poland's new government plans to raise 15-20 billion zlotys
($3.78-5.04 billion) next year thanks to introducing bank and
supermarket taxes as well as better tax execution, election
winner party Law and Justice's (PiS) economic expert Henryk
Kowalczyk told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
PGE
Poland's biggest power group PGE is to release third quarter
results after market closes. Analysts expect the group to report
a bottom line of 960 million zlotys compared with 387 million
zlotys posted last year.
TAURON
Shareholders in the state-run Tauron are to decide on the
issue of non-voting shares carrying privileged dividend rights
to the treasury in exchange for highly-liquid listed shares
which may be used as collateral and help allow Tauron finance
its 37 billion zlotys investment programme.
