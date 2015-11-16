Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
GOVERNMENT
The Polish president will officially nominate Poland's new
government to be headed by Prime Minister Beata Szydlo at 1100
GMT.
MIGRANTS
Poland's new government has responded to the Paris attacks
by demanding security guarantees before accepting its allocation
of refugees under a European Union quota system, and saying the
carnage puts the EU's entire migrant policy in question.
KGHM
Europe's No. 2 copper producer cut 2015 production targets
for its main overseas mine and flagged lower spending as well as
mining asset write-downs on Friday, as copper prices hit a
six-year low.
On Saturday, KGHM called for a cut in the domestic tax on
miners and flagged a temporary shutdown at one of its overseas
mines as copper prices sit at multi-year lows.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's largest software maker reported a bigger
than expected 19 percent rise in third-quarter net profit,
mainly thanks to revenue growth at the group's Israeli business
Formula, Asseco said late on Friday.
GETIN NOBLE BANK
Poland's sixth largest lender by assets said on Monday its
third-quarter net profit fell by a half to 41 million zlotys
($10.37 million). The bank also said over the weekend that it is
considering conducting share issue worth 240 million zlotys over
the next three years.
MINING
Poland will seek to secure financing for European Union's
largest coal miner Kompania Weglowa and plans to replace old
mines with more efficient ones, energy minister designate
Krzysztof Tchorzewski was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Mining gear producers were offered investment in the ailing
Kompania Weglowa, which did not pay them on time, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported.
