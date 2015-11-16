Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

GOVERNMENT

The Polish president will officially nominate Poland's new government to be headed by Prime Minister Beata Szydlo at 1100 GMT.

MIGRANTS

Poland's new government has responded to the Paris attacks by demanding security guarantees before accepting its allocation of refugees under a European Union quota system, and saying the carnage puts the EU's entire migrant policy in question.

KGHM

Europe's No. 2 copper producer cut 2015 production targets for its main overseas mine and flagged lower spending as well as mining asset write-downs on Friday, as copper prices hit a six-year low.

On Saturday, KGHM called for a cut in the domestic tax on miners and flagged a temporary shutdown at one of its overseas mines as copper prices sit at multi-year lows.

ASSECO POLAND

Eastern Europe's largest software maker reported a bigger than expected 19 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, mainly thanks to revenue growth at the group's Israeli business Formula, Asseco said late on Friday.

GETIN NOBLE BANK

Poland's sixth largest lender by assets said on Monday its third-quarter net profit fell by a half to 41 million zlotys ($10.37 million). The bank also said over the weekend that it is considering conducting share issue worth 240 million zlotys over the next three years.

MINING

Poland will seek to secure financing for European Union's largest coal miner Kompania Weglowa and plans to replace old mines with more efficient ones, energy minister designate Krzysztof Tchorzewski was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Mining gear producers were offered investment in the ailing Kompania Weglowa, which did not pay them on time, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9526 zlotys)