Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland will on Tuesday publish debt supply data for the
Thursday switch tender.
JSW
Polish coking coal miner JSW said on Monday it had extended
the deadline for approving key details of its debt restructuring
talks with bondholders to Nov. 24, from Nov. 16.
ENEA
Enea, Poland's third-biggest power producer, posted a
bigger-than-expected, twofold rise in its third-quarter net
profit to 420 million zlotys ($105.52 million), boosted by
compensation for cancelled long-term power supply contracts.
BUDGET DEFICIT
Poland's newly sworn-in government will amend next year's
budget plans in December, increasing the deficit by 1.0-1.5
billion zlotys, Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said on
Monday.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen agreed to sell three rail
transport units for a total of 336 million zlotys ($85
million).
PKN will recommend paying out a dividend from its 2015
profit, and judging by the company's financial results so far,
it should be record high, PKN's chief executive told
Rzeczpospolita daily.
ENERGA
Energa, Poland's No.4 utility, posted a slightly lower than
expected third-quarter net profit of 166 million zlotys ($42
million), citing falling electricity prices and output cuts at
hydro power plants.
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Environmental regulations within the European Union may
force Polish energy producers to switch off old power units,
reducing Poland's overall capacity by 7,000 megawatts by 2020,
and 12,000 megawatts by 2030, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
CHILD BENEFITS
Almost one third of Poland's poorest families may lose part
of their social benefits if they decide to claim 500 zlotys per
child, a flagship election promise made by governing Law and
Justice (PiS) party, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said, quoting
calculations prepared by CENEA think-tank.
TAURON, PGNIG
Poland's biggest gas-powered heating plant currently being
built by Tauron and PGNiG at a cost of 1.6 billion zlotys may
end up losing money, as gas prices are high, while energy prices
are low, Puls Biznesu daily said.
WHIRLPOOL
The U.S. white goods maker Whirlpool will within four years
invest 235 million euros ($250.63 million) in its Polish
factories, formerly owned by its Italian peer Indesit, Puls
Biznesu said.
EURO
It does not make sense to adopt the euro now, as sticking to
the local currency gives Poland more flexibility in responding
to economic changes, Minister in the Prime Minister's
Chancellery Henryk Kowalczyk was quoted as saying by Puls
Biznesu.
