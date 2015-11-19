Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

The statistics office will publish October data on industrial output, retail sales, and PPI at 1300 GMT.

FINANCE MINISTRY

The Finance Ministry is to hold a switch tender auction on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT

Poland's new government will present legislation within 100 days of taking office to fulfil election pledges that critics say are costly and will jeopardise public finances, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday.

Szydlo's new government secured a confidence vote in the Polish parliament late on Wednesday.

UTILITIES

Profit will not be the most important factor for Polish energy companies, as they may have to play a more essential role in helping to finance the ailing local coal mining industry, Poland's new energy minister said on Wednesday.

BGZ

Polish mid-sized lender BGZ will merge with its smaller local peer Sygma Bank, as French BNP Paribas continues to join its Polish units, BGZ said on Wednesday.

KGHM

Herbert Wirth, who heads Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, told daily Gazeta Wyborcza that Poland's mining tax, which hits mainly KGHM, should equal 300-400 million zlotys ($75.5-101 million) a year, or around 30 percent of what it is now.

RWE

Poland is a key market for German utility RWE, Filip Thon, who heads RWE's Polish unit, told daily Puls Biznesu.

TELECOMS

Telecoms infrastructure operator EmiTel, owned by Alinda Capital Partners, is interested in buying masts from the Polish mobile units of French Orange and German T-Mobile, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

GAS

The new Polish government may return to the project of an underwater gas pipe link between Poland and Denmark, called Baltic Pipe, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

