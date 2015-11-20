Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
BGK
Poland's state lender BGK is in talks with the European
Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund on
raising its support program for Polish companies 3-4 times to
around 3 billion zlotys ($756.3 million), BGK chief Dariusz
Kacprzyk told daily Puls Biznesu.
TAXES
Poland's government, formed by the conservative Law and
Justice (PiS) party, plans to tax severance pay for outgoing
managers at state-run companies with a higher, 65-percent levy,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
TELECOMS
Polish new digitization minister Anna Strezynska will in two
weeks come up with a recommendation for the government regarding
the recently finished fast mobile broadband auction, which
yielded 9.2 billion zlotys for the state, daily Rzeczpospolita
reported.
($1 = 3.9668 zlotys)