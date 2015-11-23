Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
GROWTH
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on
Saturday he wanted GDP growth to accelerate to above 4 percent
from the 3.4 percent forecast in the state budget this year.
In an interview published by Rzeczpospolita daily on Monday
he said that the budget deficit of 2.8 percent of gross domestic
product is not set in stone, but longer-term it may be lower.
DEFICIT
Poland's new deputy finance minister Leszek Skiba told
Rzeczpospolita daily, that his government wants to avoid Poland
falling into the excessive deficit procedure while introducing
tax changes and new spending.
BZ WBK
Spanish Banco Santander's chief executive Ana Botin will fly
to Poland on Dec. 11 to coordinate the process of choosing its
Polish unit BZ WBK's new head, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
According to the daily, two managers top the list of
potential candidates - BZ WBK insider Feliks Szyszkowiak, and
Bank Millennium management board member Michal Gajewski.
BANK COLLAPSE
Financial market regulator said on Saturday that a
small-size local bank called SBRzR will have to announce
bankruptcy since it lacks sufficient assets to cover
liabilities. The bank had deposits covered by the bank guarantee
fund worth 2.05 billion zlotys, according to Rzeczpospolita
daily.
According to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna SBRzR's bonds worth 75
million zlotys are listed on the Catalyst market.
COAL MINES
Both PGNiG and Energa have declared that they are not
interested in taking part in the project aimed at rescuing
ailing coal miner Kompania Weglowa, Parkiet daily said, quoting
an unnamed source.
The only state-controlled giant that may help Weglowa at
present stage is PGE, it also said.
