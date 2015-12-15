Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CPI

The statistics office will publish consumer price index (CPI) data for November at 1300 GMT.

EMPERIA

The Polish retailer eyes takeovers and expects to open no less than 100 new outlets next year, its deputy chief Cezary Baran told daily Parkiet.

EU FUNDS

Poland may loose 5-6 billion zlotys in European Union funds allocated for the development of railways and about 1 billion zlotys ($253 million) allocated for digitalisation projects if the country does not spend the money until year-end, deputy economy minister Jerzy Kwiecinski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

SUBSIDISED MEDICINE

The government plans to spend about 500 million zlotys ($126.37 million) in 2016 on implementing its policy of subsidised medicine for the elderly, Health Minister Konstanty Radziwill told Gazeta Wyborcza.

POWER LINK WITH LITHUANIA

The Polish government is determined not to allow an inflow to Poland of cheap Russian energy, which is not burdened with costs of climate policy, Polish economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily at the opening of the Poland-Lithuania power link.

