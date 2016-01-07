Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Polish central bank will publish its forex reserves data for
December at 1300 GMT.
DEBT AUCTION
Poland will offer 2.5-4.5 billion zlotys in treasury bonds
due April 2021 at a tender on Thursday. The results are expected
to be published at 1030 GMT.
BANK FEES
Banks will have to contribute a total of 600 million zlotys
($149 million) into a fund for troubled borrowers by Feb. 18,
which most likely means that the payment will weigh on lenders'
first quarter results, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
POWER SHORTAGES
Poland could face problems with power supplies in the coming
days if the freezing weather conditions continue while river
water levels are low, Polish power grid operator PSE said on
Tuesday.
TAX COLLECTION
The finance ministry will in January present a strategy for
increasing tax collection, Deputy Finance Minister Leszek Skiba
was quoted by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
VAT TAX CUT
The finance ministry will take a decision in the third
quarter of 2016 whether to implement an earlier planned
reduction in the value added tax starting from 2017,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
WARSAW BOURSE
Web portal 300polityka.pl reported without naming its
sources that former head of the Polish financial supervision
authority Stanislaw Kluza is to become the next chief executive
of the Warsaw bourse.
A extraordinary meeting of the bourse shareholders is
planned for Tuesday.
NETIA
Telecommunications firm Netia is holding talks with France's
Orange Polish unit on potential co-operation, Netia's new chief
executive Tomasz Szopa told Rzeczpospolita daily.
LABOUR LAW
The labour ministry wants to grant labour inspectors a right
to change temporary employment contracts into full-time
employment contracts, when warranted by conditions of the job,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
($1 = 4.0279 zlotys)