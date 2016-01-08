Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
TAXES
Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, economy minister Mateusz
Morawiecki and finance minister Pawel Szalamacha will hold a
debate on Poland's planned supermarket tax at 1000 GMT.
EURO
Starting from Jan 1, the Polish government no longer
includes a post of a euro plenipotentiary and will not publish
the monthly convergence reports, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
ORANGE
The Polish unit of the French telecoms group Orange
expects charges related to its labour agreements to
cut its fourth-quarter gross profit by 92 million zlotys ($23.1
million), the unit said on Thursday.
DEFENSE
Poland will spend over 10 billion zlotys ($2.50 billion) on
military investments, but plans to verify the spending's
efficiency, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
Poland's foreign affairs minister Witold Waszczykowski told
daily Nasz Dziennik that the planned NATO bases in Poland would
be of a rotary character.
COAL MINING
Polish mining gear producer Kopex, as well as
Australian miner Prairie Mining and the unit of its
German rival HMS Bergbau plan to invest in new coal
mines in Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
PZU
Former deputy treasury minister as well as director at the
World Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Michal Krupinski
will probably be the new chief executive at Eastern Europe's
largest insurer, the state-controlled PZU, daily Gazeta
Wyborcza reported.
