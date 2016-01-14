Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still makes large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the ride-hailing service said on Friday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RATES
Monetary Policy Council will decide on interest rates. Analysts expect that the main rate will remain at 1.5 percent, its lowest level in a history.
FCL
International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday night that it has cut the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) available for Poland to $17.9 billion from $21.4 billion, as requested by the East European country.
CHILD BENEFIT
Senior official in the prime minister's office Henryk Kowalczyk told Rzeczpospolita daily that first parents will start to receive 500 zlotys ($124.94) child monthly benefit as of May 1.
SWISS FRANCS
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told tabloid Fakt, that she sees a need to help Swiss franc-denominated credit holders, but this hep can not lead to financial market's swings.
KGHM
KGHM said its Canadian unit Ajax's reserves are estimated to have 1.2 million tonnes of copper.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.