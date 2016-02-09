Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
KGHM
Poland's KGHM, Europe's second-biggest copper producer, on
Monday flagged a record $1 billion in writedowns on key foreign
assets, including the Sierra Gorda mine in Chile, due to
plunging metals prices.
PEKAO
Bank Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender by assets, said on Tuesday
its fourth-quarter net profit fell less than expected to 438
million zlotys ($109.95 million) thanks to one-offs, and
surprised with proposing a 2015 dividend payout of 8.7 zlotys
per share.
Pekao, a UniCredit unit, is close to signing a
deal to takeover local rival Bank BPH from U.S. GE
Money, but without BPH's Swiss franc-denominated loan
portfolio, which is to be left separate, daily Puls Biznesu
quoted its sources as saying.
BANK FEES DEBATED IN PARLIAMENT
Poland's parliamentary public finance committee will debate
recent bank services fees increases at a sitting at which it
invited representatives of banks and the head of the competition
watchdog.
RATE-SETTERS
Poland's lower chamber of parliament, the Sejm, will swear
in two new rate-setters Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon.
The Sejm's public finance committee will hold a hearing of
prospective rate-setter Henryk Wnorowski, who is backed by the
ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party. The hearing is expected to
start at 1530 GMT.
ENEA
Polish coal trader Weglokoks joined fellow state-run utility
Enea in the race for the troubled state coal miner KHW, daily
Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.
