Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ORANGE POLSKA
The Polish unit of French Orange expects its
earnings to fall again this year, after swinging into the red in
the fourth quarter of last year, it said on Monday.
TAURON
Poland's No.2 energy producer expects to take a
4.931-billion zloty ($1.3 billion) hit from asset impairments on
its 2015 net profit, the group said on Monday.
DATA
Polish statistics office will publish official data on
Polish wages and employment in January at 1300 GMT.
GOVERNMENT
Polish government will debate economy minister Mateusz
Morawiecki's strategic investment plan worth an overall 1
trillion zlotys ($254 billion), aimed at boosting the Polish
economy.
PGE
Poland's largest utility is to publish its 2015 earnings
after the session closes. The state-run group already said its
2015 results had been burdened by a record first-half
write-down.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.9399 zlotys)