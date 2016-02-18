Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

C.BANK MINUTES

The central bank is to publish minutes from its February sitting at 1300 GMT.

DEBT

Poland is to sell 4-6 billion zlotys in bonds due January 2020 and April 2021 at tender at around 1030 GMT.

SWISS-FRANC LOANS

Polish banks lobby said quoting its lawyers that the president's draft law that would allow bank clients to convert their Swiss-franc loans into zlotys is unconstitutional, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

Banks are expected to provide the financial market watchdog by the end of this week with their own calculations on how much the converting will cost them, Puls Biznesu daily said.

DIVIDENDS

The government seriously considers a shift in the dividend policy so that the state-run companies could keep more money for investment, contributing to Poland's big investment plan, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting an unnamed government source.

WORK SERVICE

HR company Work Service will be the first Polish firm to debut on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday as part of dual listing.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

Trade unions at the EU's biggest coal producer Kompania Weglowa entered a collective dispute with the management over planned cuts in salaries, which could hamper the company's talks with potential investors, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

ADVERTISING MARKET

Companies' spending on advertisements rose by 4.5 percent to over 7.6 billion zlotys last year, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting SMG data.

POLENERGIA

Poland's private power company Polenergia wants to pay out dividend at 0.5 zlotys per share in 2016 and starting from 2017 it plans to spend 30-60 percent of its annual consolidated profit on dividend payouts, the company said on Wednesday evening.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX