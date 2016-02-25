Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CCC

Poland's biggest shoe retailer CCC on Thursday posted a 66-percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit to 105 million zlotys ($26.51 million), as a strong dollar ate into margins and tax gains boosted its results a year earlier.

EUROCASH

Poland's largest wholesaler Eurocash on Thursday showed a 35-percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit to 97 million zlotys thanks to higher margins at its Tradis unit.

GPW

Poland's stock exchange GPW said on Thursday its net profit rose to 28 million zlotys in the fourth quarter of 2015 from 24 million zlotys a year earlier.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

Supervisory board at Poland's biggest coal producer Kompania Weglowa dismissed its chief executive Krzysztof Sedzikowski. Member of the supervisory board and deputy head of Kompania in the past, Tomasz Rogala, became the new acting head of the ailing company, daily Gazeta Wyborcza said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

