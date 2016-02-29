Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DATA
Poland's statistics office to release fourth quarter
economic growth rate at 0900, while the central bank will
publish January CPI expectations at 1300.
The finance ministry is to publish its debt supply details
for March.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group posted a 13-fold jump in its
fourth-quarter net profit to 186 million zlotys thanks to lower
debt costs after its debt refinancing deal from last year, it
said on Monday.
VENICE COMMISSION
The Council of Europe's advisory body has said reforms of
Poland's constitutional court pose a danger to the rule of law
in the European Union member state, dealing another blow to the
eurosceptic Warsaw government's legal changes.
WALESA
Newly-publicised documents have revived claims Lech Walesa,
the giant of Poland's struggle to overthrow communism, was a
secret police informant in the 1970s - allegations still
fuelling an old feud among postcommunist leaders.
JSW
Poland's leading coal producer booked write-downs worth 2.8
billion zlotys ($701.26 million) in the fourth quarter of 2015
due to the loss of value of some of its coal and coking coal
assets, it said on Friday.
The company will release its full fourth quarter results
after market closes.
PGE
Poland's largest utility named Emil Wojtowicz as its new
deputy head and chief financial officer, and Ryszard Wasilek as
its new deputy CEO in charge of development, the
state-controlled group said on Friday.
PGE, PKN ORLEN
State-run companies, like power producer PGE and refiner
PKN, could be more open to investments outside Poland, treasury
minister Dawid Jackiewicz told Rzeczpospolita daily in an
interview.
RETAILER TAX
Poland will likely present a new draft of its retail tax
project on Monday or Tuesday, with flat tax at below 1 percent
from retail sales and free allowance rate at above 200 million
zlotys, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.
The finance ministry has withdrawn from the plan to impose
higher tax on weekend sales.
BILATERAL INVESTMENT AGREEMENTS
Poland's government mulls withdrawing from the agreements
signed under the Bilateral Investment Treaty arguing that they
are against the rule of free flow of capital, Puls Biznesu daily
said on Monday.
