PGNIG
Poland's energy market regulator extended current tariffs
for gas distribution and LNG regasification until the end of
2016, gas company PGNiG said on Thursday, adding that as a
result its distribution and regasification rates remain
unchanged.
UPC, MULTIMEDIA
Liberty Global, the owner of the cable television
operator UPC is in advance talks on taking over its smaller
Polish rival Multimedia, Puls Biznesu said quoting unnamed
sources.
PENSION FUNDS
Private pension funds are open to support the economic
growth plan designed by the deputy prime minister Morawiecki
through gaining the option of investing in venture capital and
in companies listed on Warsaw bourse's alternative market
NewConnect, Puls Biznesu said.
KONSALNET
Konsalnet, the largest security company in Poland, is
looking for an investor, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting
unnamed sources.
ELECTRICITY
The antimonopoly office agreed on Poland's five electricity
distributors to create a central system of information exchange
that would make it easier for consumers to switch electricity
suppliers.
