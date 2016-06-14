Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's central bank will publish its M3 money supply and
net CPI data, while the statistics office is to show its trade
estimates. All data planned for 1200 GMT.
Deflation in Poland may last until the end of the third
quarter, Finance Ministry said after statistics office released
data showing that in May consumer prices fell less than earlier
estimated.
PEKAO
The chief executive of Bank Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender,
told reporters on Monday he ruled out the possibility of Italy's
UniCredit selling the Polish unit.
Bank Millennium
A balanced capital strategy would need dividend payouts at
Bank Millennium, a Polish unit of Portugal's BCP, to be
capped at 50 percent of profit, Millennium's chief executive
Joao Bras Jorge told daily Rzeczpospolita
OT LOGISTICS
Polish freight company OT Logistics plans to debut in London
to allow easier access for foreign investors, the
company's deputy chief Piotr Ambrozowicz told daily Parkiet.
UBER
Poland will not block the U.S. ride-hailing company Uber
from operating in Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the
country's deputy infrastructure minister Kazimierz Smolinski as
saying.
BOGDANKA
Bogdanka will not take part in rescuing state-run troubled
coal mine KHW, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Bogdanka's CEO as
saying.
