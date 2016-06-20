Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BREXIT
Poland does not plan to intervene on the foreign exchange
market to defend its zloty currency should Britain vote to leave
the European Union, state-run state agency PAP quoted Finance
Minister Pawel Szalamacha as saying.
GE
General Electric wants to design and manufacture
technologically advanced plane engines in Poland, Italy and the
Czech Republic, GE's chief executive told daily Rzeczpospolita.
CHINA
China has prepared a credit line worth 10 billion dollars to
back joint investments in central and eastern Europe, a Chinese
official told daily Puls Biznesu.
