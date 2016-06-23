Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
UNEMPLOYMENT DATA
The statistics office will publish official unemployment
data for May at 0800 GMT.
C.BANK MINUTES
The central bank will publish minutes from the June sitting
of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at 1200 GMT.
PEKAO, UNICREDIT,,
Unicredit is checking whether Polish government is
interested in buying back its local unit Pekao, Puls
Biznesu daily said, without naming its source. Morgan Stanley,
Unicredit's advisor, is analysing sale options, it also said.
FINNAIR
European air industry is facing a huge consolidation wave,
Finnair head Pekka Vauramo told Rzeczpospolita daily.
WIND FARMS
Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the bill that will make
it harder to build new wind farms, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX