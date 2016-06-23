Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

The statistics office will publish official unemployment data for May at 0800 GMT.

C.BANK MINUTES

The central bank will publish minutes from the June sitting of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at 1200 GMT.

PEKAO, UNICREDIT,,

Unicredit is checking whether Polish government is interested in buying back its local unit Pekao, Puls Biznesu daily said, without naming its source. Morgan Stanley, Unicredit's advisor, is analysing sale options, it also said.

FINNAIR

European air industry is facing a huge consolidation wave, Finnair head Pekka Vauramo told Rzeczpospolita daily.

WIND FARMS

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the bill that will make it harder to build new wind farms, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

