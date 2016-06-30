Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Polish statistics office will release June flash CPI data at 1200 GMT. At the same time the central bank will publish CPI expectations.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry will present debt supply details for the third quarter at 1300 GMT on Thursday.

PZU, PKO

Shareholders at Poland's biggest insurance firm PZU and the No.1 Polish bank PKO BP - both state-run - will decide on 2015 dividend at shareholders meetings on Thursday.

JSW

Poland's coking coal miner JSW agreed to sell its coking plant WZK Victoria to state-run TF Silesia fund and Poland's Industrial Development Agency ARP for 350 million zlotys ($88 million), JSW said late on Wednesday.

KOPEX

Polish mining equipment maker Kopex wants to close its foreign subsidiaries, sell some of its projects and conduct lay-offs to counter the fallout of lower commodity prices, which led miners to scale down production, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

GE

Polish investment fund Altus TFI is in exclusive talks to buy BPH TFI, the last local asset of the U.S. General Electric, which earlier this year agreed to sell its lender BPH, dailies Puls Biznesu and Parkiet reported.

BANKS

If Polish banks make good on their financial plans, the sector's joint net profit should fall by around 10 percent this year, Wojciech Kwasniak, deputy head of the Polish financial regulator KNF, told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

EU

81 percent of Poles want Poland to remain in the European Union (EU), with only 13 percent opting out, a poll by TNS for daily Gazeta Wyborcza showed.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

