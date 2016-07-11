Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's central bank is to publish its newest inflation projection at 0700 GMT.

The statistics office is scheduled to publish consumer price index (CPI) data for June at 1200 GMT.

GOVERNMENT

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told daily Rzeczpospolita he would strive to become prime minister only if he thought something bad was going on in the government, and it is not so at the moment. He also signalled a need for change in the foreign ministry without elaborating.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Poland's Finance Ministry sees no need for an intervention on the foreign exchange market, as the post-Brexit shock proved not that great and the situation is stabilising, Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha reiterated in his interview for Do Rzeczy weekly.

PZU

The head of Poland's state-run insurer PZU, Michal Krupinski, reiterated in his interview for the wSieci weekly that he is ready for talks with any Polish bank owner wanting to sell.

PKP CARGO

Poland's rail freight carrier PKP Cargo is ready to reinitiate talks with fellow state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen on buying PKN's oil transport unit Koltrans, PKP Cargo's chief executive Maciej Libiszewski told daily Gazeta Polska Codziennie.

ASSECO POLSKA

Eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland, aims at becoming the global player on the e-signature market, its chief executive Adam Goral told daily Puls Biznesu.

STATE FUNDS

Pawel Borys, head of Poland's state-run PFR fund, told wSieci weekly that the assets controlled by the country's Demografic Reserve Fund (FRD) should be raised to 150-200 billion zlotys.

NETIA

Poland's No. 2 telecoms operator Netia came under attack from hackers who may have stolen the data of some of its clients, a company spokeswoman said on Friday evening.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX