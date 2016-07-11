Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's central bank is to publish its newest inflation
projection at 0700 GMT.
The statistics office is scheduled to publish consumer price
index (CPI) data for June at 1200 GMT.
GOVERNMENT
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS)
party, told daily Rzeczpospolita he would strive to become prime
minister only if he thought something bad was going on in the
government, and it is not so at the moment. He also signalled a
need for change in the foreign ministry without elaborating.
FINANCE MINISTRY
Poland's Finance Ministry sees no need for an intervention
on the foreign exchange market, as the post-Brexit shock proved
not that great and the situation is stabilising, Finance
Minister Pawel Szalamacha reiterated in his interview for Do
Rzeczy weekly.
PZU
The head of Poland's state-run insurer PZU, Michal
Krupinski, reiterated in his interview for the wSieci weekly
that he is ready for talks with any Polish bank owner wanting to
sell.
PKP CARGO
Poland's rail freight carrier PKP Cargo is ready to
reinitiate talks with fellow state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen
on buying PKN's oil transport unit Koltrans, PKP
Cargo's chief executive Maciej Libiszewski told daily Gazeta
Polska Codziennie.
ASSECO POLSKA
Eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland, aims
at becoming the global player on the e-signature market, its
chief executive Adam Goral told daily Puls Biznesu.
STATE FUNDS
Pawel Borys, head of Poland's state-run PFR fund, told
wSieci weekly that the assets controlled by the country's
Demografic Reserve Fund (FRD) should be raised to 150-200
billion zlotys.
NETIA
Poland's No. 2 telecoms operator Netia came under
attack from hackers who may have stolen the data of some of its
clients, a company spokeswoman said on Friday evening.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX