Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FITCH

Fitch scheduled review of Poland's sovereign rating.

PGNiG

Poland's state-run gas company PGNiG said on Thursday its gas sales in the second quarter rose to 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 4.8 (bcm) in the same period last year.

PEKAO

Polish Alior Bank's chief executive officer on Friday denied a media report saying the state-run mid-tier lender has bought a 10-percent stake in Poland's No.2 bank by assets Pekao SA from UniCredit .

SAMSUNG, GOOGLE

Both, Samsung and Google, plan to launch mobile phone payments - Samsung Pay and Android Pay - in Poland this year, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)