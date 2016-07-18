Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FITCH

Fitch affirmed Poland's A- rating with a stable outlook on Friday, saying reduced policy predictability under the Law and Justice (PiS) party government was offset by the country's robust economic fundamentals and improving external finances.

Finance minister Pawel Szalamacha is expected to hold a news conference on the rating decision at 0900 GMT.

DATA

Poland's statistics office will release employment and corporate sector wages for June at 1200 GMT.

RETIREMENT AGE

Economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki, finance minister Pawel Szalamacha, and science minister Jaroslaw Gowin oppose an election pledge of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to lower the retirement age, deeming the idea too costly, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported without naming its sources.

ORANGE AND NETIA

Poland's two largest fixed line operators are close to signing a cooperation agreement under which they will jointly invest around 2.6 billion zlotys ($651.1 million) on their fibreoptics rollout, daily Parkiet reported.

AIRBUS HELICOPTERS

Poland is still negotiating details of an offset for a pending 13.4 billion zloty ($3.36 billion) contract with Airbus Helicopters to buy 50 helicopters, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

ENERGY

Poland plans to be able to import around 10 billion cubic metres of gas annually from northern Europe in a few years, the government's energy official Piotr Naimski told daily Rzeczpospolita.

PZU

The Polish banking sector will consolidate around five-six players and the country's largest insurer PZU wants to be one of them, PZU chief executive Michal Krupinski told weekly Do Rzeczy.

TAXATION

Poland plans to implement a new unified tax in 2018 with an outline of the new legislation to be ready in September, Polish minister Henryk Kowalczyk told daily Rzeczpospolita.

