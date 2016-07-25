Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DATA
Poland's statistic's office to release June unemployment
data at 0800 GMT.
PENSION AGE
Poland's government recognises a problem with funding a plan
to lower the pension age and hence one may imagine a solution
that a lower pension age will be tied to the number of years
worked, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told the wSieci weekly.
RETAILER TAX
Poland's parliament, led by the conservative Law and Justice
(PiS) party, has passed a bill imposing a progressive levy on
retailers aimed at bolstering the state budget.
ZCh POLICE
Polish chemicals company ZCh Police said late on Friday that
impairment of 10.5 million euros related to its Senegal business
hit the group's financial results in the first half of this
year.
MOBIUS ON ZLOTY
Emerging market veteran investor Mark Mobius told Parkiet
daily that the zloty is currently overvalued and one should
expect it to weaken, especially if the central bank keeps rates
at a low level. Mobius also said zloty's depreciation potential
against the dollar was about 15 percent.
ORANGE
Polish Orange unit to release second quarter
results after market close. The company is expected to report
an 83-percent decline in net profit.
SOUTH KOREAN INVESTMENT
Two South Korean firms, Sekonix and Shelf31,
will build production plants in southern Poland worth 62 and 25
million zlotys, respectively.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)