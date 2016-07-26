Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEBT
Poland's finance ministry to publish debt supply for
Thursday.
ORANGE
Polish Orange unit reported a larger than expected
87-percent year-on-year decline in its second-quarter net profit
due to higher costs and continued fall in its fixed-line
business, it said on Monday.
SKANSKA
Skanska, Poland's biggest construction firm, plans to
dismiss 1150 workers out of more than 6000 people employeed, as
it observes a decline in public tenders and weaker demand for
construction services, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
GM
General Motors may move its flagship model Opel Astra
production to Poland from Britain, after the country decided to
leave the European Union, according to LMC Automotive's
analysts, Rzeczpospolita said.
RAYTHEON
Raytheon Integrated Defence Systsem deputy CEO John Baird
told Rzeczpospolita daily that 50 percent of the components used
in the planned Patriot missiles defence system for Poland will
be produced domestically. The delivery is expected in 2018.
BANK MILLENNIUM
Poland's Bank Millennium on Tuesday reported a
78-percent year-on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit to
294 million zlotys ($74.15 million), as its results were boosted
by a sale of shares in credit cards operator Visa
Europe.
PGNIG
A thermal unit owned by Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG has
launched a new tender to select a contractor who will build a
420-490 MW gas and steam fuelled power plant in Warsaw for
around 1.6 billion zlotys, Puls Biznesu daily said.
STATE-RUN FIRMS
Poland's Senate adopted on Friday a new law that would help
the state treasury buy back shares in its listed companies, Puls
Biznesu daily said. The Treasury Ministry has now at its
disposal 4.8 billion zlotys in a special fund, the daily said.
BORROWING NEEDS
Next year's borrowing needs will likely be lower than 182
billion zlotys seen in the whole 2015, Puls Biznesu daily quoted
deputy finance minister as saying.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
($1 = 3.9652 zlotys)
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX