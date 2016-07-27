Brazil's Grupo SEB reacquires Pueri Domus learning systems from UK's Pearson
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Brazil's Grupo SEB has reacquired Pueri Domus learning systems from Britain's Pearson Plc for an undisclosed value on Monday, the Brazilian company said.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BZ WBK
Spanish Banco Santander's Polish unit reported a 34-percent year-on-year rise in its second quarter net profit to 723.5 million zlotys ($182.4 million) thanks to the sale of Visa Europe shares.
EUROPEAN COMMISSION
The EU's executive body will give Poland three months to ensure its recommendations regarding the country's constitutional tribunal are met, dailies Gazeta Wyborcza and Rzeczpospolita quoted their sources as saying.
PGNiG
Poland's largest gas distributor expects to have booked a net loss of 120 million zlotys ($30.2 million) in the second quarter due to a 680-million zloty write-down on its exploration assets, the group said on Tuesday.
TAURON
Poland's second largest utility will book around 700 million zlotys ($176.4 million) in write-downs in its first-half results, mainly on its wind farm business, with the net profit impact seen at 600 million, the group said on Tuesday.
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's largest telecoms operator and a Polish Orange unit signed an agreement with Telefonia Dialog - a subsidiary of Orange Polska's local rival Netia - to access Dialog's fibre network.
BANK PEKAO
Italy's UniCredit is considering a stock sale worth $5.5 billion and selling its entire stake in Polish Bank Pekao, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUDIMEX, STRABAG, ASTALDI
Polish General Director for National Roads and Motorways signed contracts worth 42 billion zlotys ($10.6 billion) co-financed by the European Union's budget for 2014-2020. Budimex, Strabag and Astaldi won almost half of them, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
WORLD YOUTH DAY
Pope Francis arrives in Cracow, Poland for the World Youth Day events.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
