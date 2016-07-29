Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's central bank will publish its inflation expectations, while the statistics office is to give its flash estimate for July inflation, both at 1200 GMT.

WARSAW BOURSE

Eastern and central Europe's largest equity market reported a 6-percent fall in its first-half revenue to 155.5 million zlotys ($39.5 million) as trade income was down by 12.8 million zlotys.

COAST-2-COAST FUND

Coast-2-Coast fund registered in Malta will invest 2 billion zlotys in Poland in the coming years, Puls Biznesu daily said. The fund will spend 180 million zlotys to takeover Krosno glassworks.

M&A

Rzeczpospolita daily estimates that the value of the merger and acquisition transactions in Poland this year may exceed 50 billion zlotys ($12.7 billion), thanks to sound economic fundamentals and weaker zloty, which makes Polish companies cheaper for foreigners.

BUDGET

Polish finance minister Pawel Szalamacha told Puls Biznesu daily that his government plans to include central bank's profit in the 2017 budget draft. Szalamacha also said that he sees no need to change bank tax and copper taxes rules for now.

FX INTERVENTIONS

Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak told Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily that the Brexit will affect Polish economy only temporarily.

BIEDRONKA

Poland's biggest retail chain Biedronka, which belongs to Portuguese Jeronimo Martins, improved its revenues in the first half of the year by 9.8 percent in zlotys and by 4 percent in euros, Rzeczpospolita said.

It is not clear if the rise was calculated on year-on-year basis or in comparison to the second half of 2015.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.9325 zlotys)