Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT

Poland to release debt supply for Thursday tender at about 1300 GMT.

DATA

The central bank will release July net inflation data at 1200 GMT.

MONETARY POLICY

The wait-and-see stance of the Monetary Policy Council is currently not a barrier to achieving higher investment and GDP growth, state-run PAP news agency quoted a rate-setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz as saying. She also said a potential rate cut would not change the investors' stance toward investment.

WARSAW BOURSE

Polish video games producers, including Vivid Games, Bloober Team and Artefix Mundi, plan to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Parkiet daily said.

ENERGA

Poland's state-run utility Energa may start negotiations with its bondholders in September over covenants requiring that net debt to EBITDA ratio does not exceed 3.5, Parkiet daily said.

The plan to revive investment in the coal-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka has triggered a risk that the covenants could be breached, the daily said.

DUAL-LISTING

More Warsaw-listed companies consider listing their shares on foreign exchanges, including the London bourse, which, despite the Brexit vote, is considered by some firms a better option to raise capital than the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Parkiet daily said.

In July Polish chemicals group Ciech said it plans to list its shares in Frankfurt.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

