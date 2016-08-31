(Removes entry about CPI expectations) Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CPI

Poland's statistics office to publish flash CPI data for August at 1200 GMT.

POLISH POST

The state-owned postal group Poczta Polska is considering buying the press distribution firm Ruch, which has been put up for sale by the Eton Park Capital Management fund, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.

TAURON

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources that utility Tauron is considering buying the Krupinski mine, which troubled coal miner JSW is about to transfer to the state restructuring fund SRK.

EMPERIA

Poland's trade company Emperia is interested in acquisitions which would increase its revenues by 1 billion zlotys a year ($255.79 million) and may issue new shares to finance such a takeover, Parkiet daily said.

JERONIMO MARTINS

German discount network Lidl and Portuguese Biedronka, which belongs to Jeronimo Martins, started this month a price war offering their clients cash vouchers worth 25 and 30 zlotys for purchases of 199 and 100 zlotys respectively, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

