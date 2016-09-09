Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATING

Rating agency Moody's is expected to review Poland's ratings on Sept. 9.

RAIFFEISEN, PKO, ALIOR

Poland's biggest bank PKO BP and its smaller rival Alior have teamed up in their bid to buy Raiffeisen's local unit, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.

PKO wants to buy Raiffeisen's leasing business while Alior bids for the bank. The Polish lenders are most likely the only bidders, the paper said.

DIPLOMACY

Delegates from the Venice Commission, the advisory panel of the Council of Europe rights body, will visit Poland on Monday to assess the new regulations regarding the constitutional court, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said on Friday.

LOT

Poland's state airline LOT wants to more than double the number of its passengers to about 10 million per year by 2020, gaining 25 percent of the market, the company said in its strategy released on Thursday.

BANK POCZTOWY

Poland's No. 20 lender by assets, Bank Pocztowy, does not rule out initial public offering (IPO), Parkiet daily quoted the company's chief executive officer as saying.

ASSECO Poland, COMARCH

Poland's social insurance institution ZUS has delayed a 700-million zlotys IT tender by a few months, Rzeczpospolita daily said, quoting ZUS spokesman. Warsaw-listed IT firms Asseco Poland and Comarch as well as Atos and Capgemini are competing to become ZUS supplier.

