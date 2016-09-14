Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

M3 MONEY SUPPLY

The central bank will publish M3 money supply data for August at 1200 GMT.

TAX FRAUD

The Polish government has approved a draft law envisaging up to 25 years in prison for claiming undue value added tax (VAT) refunds, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

TREASURY MINISTER DISMISSAL

Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported citing unnamed sources that treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz will be dismissed.

RETAIL TAX

Puls Biznesu reported citing an unnamed source close to the government that the head of the Polish competition authority believes that there is significant risk that Brussels will deem Poland's new retail tax to be illegal state aid.

MINIMUM PENSIONS HIKE

The government approved on Tuesday a hike in minimum monthly pensions to 1000 zlotys from 883 zlotys before, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.

LPP

Clothing retailer LPP expects its margins to stabilise in the coming months, the company's deputy chief executive told Parkiet daily.

