DATA
Poland's statistics office to release August unemployment
data at 0800 GMT.
ALLEGRO
U.S. online retailer eBay Inc has submitted an
offer to buy Polish auction website Allegro from South Africa's
Naspers, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, quoting an
unnamed source.
ELECTRICITY
The electricity bill for an average Polish household will
rise by 50 to 75 zlotys annually as a result of the government's
plan to support the troubled power producers, Rzeczpospolita
daily said.
POWER STATIONS
Power producers have asked the electricity market regulator
to increase the budget for mechanisms designed to help them keep
the outdated power stations working, Parkiet daily said.
If the regulator agrees, the extra funds for generators
could double in 2017 from 700 million zlotys seen this year, the
paper also said.
BONDS
Poland plans to offer six-year or 12-year bonds to families
that take advantage of the popular child subsidy called 500+ as
part of the government's plan to encourage Poles to increase
their savings, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
LNG
Poland's gas grid operator Gas-System said a consortium led
by Italy's Saipem that built Poland's LNG terminal at
the Baltic Sea, was fined for delays and the case will be
resolved at the arbitrary court, which settles industrial
disputes, Parkiet daily said.
FINANCE MINISTER
Poland's finance minister Pawel Szalamacha may be dismissed
in a few weeks, Fakt tabloid said quoting unnamed sources from
the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.
