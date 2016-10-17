Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PZU
Poland's largest insurer, the state-run PZU, said on
Saturday it has started negotiations with Italy's banking group
Unicredit over buying the lender's Polish unit Bank
Pekao.
GOLDMAN SACHS
The U.S. bank currently employs 240 people at its
Warsaw-based technology and operations unit and plans to double
this number over the next twelve months, head of the unit told
Puls Biznesu daily.
PZU BOARD
Beata Kozlowska-Chyla has resigned from the board of PZU,
which may reduce tensions inside PZU management as she was in a
conflict with Chief Executive Michal Krupinski, Puls Biznesu
daily reported.
PZU said during the weekend that its supervisory board
appointed Tomasz Kulik as chief financial officer.
NATURAL GAS
Poland should liberalise its market for natural gas only
after diversifying supplies of the commodity, Poland's minister
responsible for gas infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, was quoted as
saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.
WARSAW BOURSE
Investment funds reduced their holdings of stocks listed in
Warsaw by over 1 billion zlotys ($261.83 million) in the
January-September period, estimates by Trigon DM brokerage
quoted by Parkiet daily showed.
ALLEGRO
South Africa's Naspers has sold its Polish e-commerce
businesses Allegro and Ceneo to funds advised by private equity
firms Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa for $3.253 billion, the
Naspers said.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
($1 = 3.8193 zlotys)