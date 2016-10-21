Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

2016 FISCAL DEFICIT FORECAST

The Eurostat is expected to publish a forecast of the Polish general government deficit at 0900 GMT.

BOND TENDER

The finance ministry will offer floating-rate bonds due January 2021 and November 2022 as well as fixed-rate bonds due April 2022 worth a total of 6.0-10.0 billion zlotys at tender on Friday. Results of the tender are expected at 0930 GMT.

FIAT

Fiat Powertrains Technologies plans to invest over 1 billion zlotys ($252 million) in new engine production line in Bielsko-Biala plant, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

LOTOS

Poland's second biggest refiner Lotos seriously considers a return to dividend payouts, Parkiet daily quoted the company's chief executive officer as saying.

GETIN NOBLE BANK

Poland's financial regulator KNF told Getin Noble Bank it should hold funds to hedge the risk stemming from its foreign currency-denominated mortgage portfolio with the ratio at 1.89 percentage points, down from previously required 2.03 percentage points, the bank said on Thursday.

COAL

Polish troubled state coal miner PGG reported a loss of 364 million zlotys in the first three quarters of 2016, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting deputy energy minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9682 zlotys)