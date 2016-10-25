Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
UNEMPLOYMENT DATA
The statistics office is expected to publish September
registered unemployment data at 0800 GMT.
ORANGE POLSKA
Polish Orange unit, Orange Polska, reported on
Monday a smaller than expected annual fall in its third quarter
net profit. The telecom's bottom line fell to 37 million zlotys
($9.33 million) versus the expected 28 million zlotys.
STELMET
Polish company Stelmet, which is a timber products
manufacturer, will debut on Warsaw bourse on Tuesday. The firm
has issued new shares worth 46 million zlotys, while the total
value of its Initial Public Offering stood at 182 million
zlotys.
BANKS
Analysts expect that a total net profit of nine banks listed
on the Warsaw bourse fell by 15 percent year on year in
the third quarter to 2.54 billion zlotys as it was hit by the
banking tax, a poll by Parkiet daily showed.
ENGIE
Poland's state-run utility Enea has offered 250
million euros for the coal-fuelled power plant in Polaniec owned
by France's Engie, Parkiet daily said quoting unnamed sources.
Bids submitted by Sunningwell International and a group of
Chinese investors, amounted to 1.3-1.5 billion zlotys and 1.8
billion zlotys (417 million euros), respectively, Parkiet also
said.
