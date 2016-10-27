Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGNIG

Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said on Wednesday it could sue the European Commission if it strikes a deal with Russia's Gazprom to end a five-year antitrust case.

LOTOS

Lotos, Poland's second biggest oil refiner, swung to a profit in the third quarter, beating expectations, helped by a new legislation introduced in August aimed at curbing black market sales as well as positive effect of foreign exchange and hedging.

BANKS

The central bank governor said on Wednesday that the bank is ready to help the smaller lender Bank Spoldzielczy w Ciechanowie to maintain liquidity if needed.

DEFENSE

Airbus as well as PZL Swidnik and PZL Mielec, Polish units owned by Leonardo's AugustaWestland and Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit respectively, are expected to present their offers to sell helicopters for Polish army, Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily quoted defence minister as saying.

GAS

Poland is closer to force through its project to build a gas link connecting its Norway deposits with Poland through Denmark, as Denmark's objections have been almost overcome, Parkiet daily quoted the Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski as saying.

UNICREDIT

The Polish state-run insurer PZU is likely to buy 20 percent of Pekao shares while the state-owned investment vehicle PRF 13 percent, Rzeczpospolita daily said without naming its source.

LIGNITE COAL

Polish energy ministry faces resistance in the agriculture ministry regarding the possibility of changing the status of farmland located on lignite coal deposits so that new coal mines could be built, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting energy ministry's sources.

AMAZON

Internet retailer Amazon plans to open a new logistics centre in Poland which will hire more than 1,000 people, Puls Biznesu daily said.

RETAILER TAX

Poland considers imposing a new flat retailer tax in 2017 with the tax rate at 1.0-1.5 percent, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said. The tax will be in force temporarily, until it is clear whether the European Commission was right to question the initial tax on retailers, the daily also said.

ZE PAK

Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak told the Polish edition of Forbes that he will not sell its stake in local lignite coal miner and power producer ZE PAK at less than he invested.

ZE PAK could still become a part of Zak's bigger plan to expand in Europe, the businessman also said.

