PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Poland placed on Thursday 2-year zero-coupon bonds worth 250 million euros ($273.08 million) in a private transaction, the finance ministry said in a statement.

MILLENNIUM

Polish lender Bank Millennium reported a 16-percent year-on-year fall in its third-quarter net profit to 139 million zlotys ($35 million) in the third quarter. Analysts had expected a net profit of 135 million zlotys.

EDF

Australian fund IFM Investors may seek partnership with Poland's state-controlled PFR fund in its bid for France EDF's heating assets in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said, quoting IFM representative.

WSE

Poland's stock exchange WSE said on Friday its net profit rose to 40 million zlotys in the third quarter from 30 million a year earlier. WSE also said that its profit in the first nine months of the year rose thanks to higher dividends and lower costs.

LPP

Poland's leading clothing retailer LPP said on Friday it suffered a 6 million zlotys net loss in the third quarter. Its margin fell 5.5 percentage points due to significant promotions during the summer.

WIZZ AIR

Hungarian airline Wizz Air is considering introducing flights between Polish cities on top of international flights it offers now, Wizz Air Chief Executive Officer Jozsef Varadi told Rzeczpospolita daily.

