Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ING BANK SLASKI
Polish unit of ING, ING Bank Slaski, said on Thursday its
net profit in the third quarter rose to 332 million zlotys
($85.3 million) from 316 million zlotys last year.
JSW
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa does not plan to reverse a 2.8
billion zloty write-off it made in the fourth quarter of 2015
due to low coal prices, despite the recent rise in coal prices,
its Chief Executive Officer told Parkiet daily.
PKO BP
Raiffeisen Bank International has reached an agreement on
the sale of its leasing company - Raiffeisen Leasing Polska SA -
with PKO Leasing SA. The purchase price equates to about 200
million euros ($222 million), Raiffeisen said.
LOCKHEED MARTIN
Poland should sign a contract with Lockheed Martin to buy 40
JASSM ER air-to-surface missiles this year with delivery in 2-3
years, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said, quoting Polish deputy
defence minister. The purchase was agreed in 2014.
BONDS
The Polish finance ministry is to conduct a bond switch
tender on Thursday.
($1 = 3.8917 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8994 euros)