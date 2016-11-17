Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BOND TENDER

Poland will offer bonds due April 2022, November 2022 and January 2026 worth a total of 3.0-5.0 billion zlotys ($720.15 million-$1.20 billion) at a tender on Thursday.

Results of the tender are expected at 1030 GMT.

PKP CARGO

The rail cargo operator will pay each employee 800 zlotys including taxes as part of an agreement ending a dispute with labour unions, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Separately, Puls Biznesu daily reported that PKP Cargo has offered its transport services to copper miner KGHM in terms of transporting copper to China by rail.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Airline Lufthansa and industrial giant General Electric plan to build a plant servicing jet engines in the Polish city of Sroda Slaska, Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources. The investment is to cost 250 million euro and it will create 600 jobs.

ELECTRICITY PRICES, COAL

Polish troubled state coal miner PGG is offering coal deliveries for next year to Polish utilities at prices on average 20 percent higher, which may force the utilities to hike electricity prices, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.

ABRIS

Private equity firm Abris wants to sell its Polish Mykogen firm that produces soil used for cultivating champignons, Puls Biznesu reported.

RETIREMENT AGE

Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a cut in the retirement age on Wednesday, a move economists said will push up budget deficits and reduce economic growth.

MPC

Poland's Senate appointed lawyer Rafal Sura to the central bank's interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, the Senate's press office said on Wednesday.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

