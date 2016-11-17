BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BOND TENDER
Poland will offer bonds due April 2022, November 2022 and January 2026 worth a total of 3.0-5.0 billion zlotys ($720.15 million-$1.20 billion) at a tender on Thursday.
Results of the tender are expected at 1030 GMT.
PKP CARGO
The rail cargo operator will pay each employee 800 zlotys including taxes as part of an agreement ending a dispute with labour unions, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Separately, Puls Biznesu daily reported that PKP Cargo has offered its transport services to copper miner KGHM in terms of transporting copper to China by rail.
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Airline Lufthansa and industrial giant General Electric plan to build a plant servicing jet engines in the Polish city of Sroda Slaska, Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources. The investment is to cost 250 million euro and it will create 600 jobs.
ELECTRICITY PRICES, COAL
Polish troubled state coal miner PGG is offering coal deliveries for next year to Polish utilities at prices on average 20 percent higher, which may force the utilities to hike electricity prices, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.
ABRIS
Private equity firm Abris wants to sell its Polish Mykogen firm that produces soil used for cultivating champignons, Puls Biznesu reported.
RETIREMENT AGE
Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a cut in the retirement age on Wednesday, a move economists said will push up budget deficits and reduce economic growth.
MPC
Poland's Senate appointed lawyer Rafal Sura to the central bank's interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Council, the Senate's press office said on Wednesday.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.