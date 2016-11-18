Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland's statistics office to release corporate employment and wages data for October at 1300 GMT.

TAURON

The newly-appointed chief executive of state-run utility Tauron told Rzeczpospolita daily that one of his priorities is finding a partner for constructing a power unit in the city of Jaworzno.

ASSECO POLAND

The net profit of software firm Asseco Poland fell by an annual 20 percent to 81.7 million zlotys ($19.49 million) in the third quarter, the company said late on Thursday.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX