BRIEF-CBS CORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Poland's statistics office to release corporate employment and wages data for October at 1300 GMT.
TAURON
The newly-appointed chief executive of state-run utility Tauron told Rzeczpospolita daily that one of his priorities is finding a partner for constructing a power unit in the city of Jaworzno.
ASSECO POLAND
The net profit of software firm Asseco Poland fell by an annual 20 percent to 81.7 million zlotys ($19.49 million) in the third quarter, the company said late on Thursday.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 sales fell 7.5 percent to $6.688 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.