ORANGE POLSKA
Trend in sales is promising, Orange Poland's, country's
dominant telecom operator chief executive told Rzeczpospolita
daily when asked about results in the fourth quarter.
ALIOR BANK IPO-RBP.WA
Alior Bank wants to buy only part of Raiffeisen Polbank
business, excluding mortgages in Swiss francs, euros and zlotys,
as well as IT infrastructure, and wind farms credit portfolio,
Rzeczpospolita said without naming its source.
TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA
Tauron Polska Energia coal mining arm Tauron Wydobycie will
save 250 million zlotys ($59.50 million) in 2016-2018, thanks to
cost saving programme, its chief executive was quoted as saying
by Puls Biznesu daily.
HELICOPTERS
Poland has launched a tender to buy 14 helicopters as part
of an urgent operational need of the armed forces, the defence
ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
JADINTECH
US firm JadinTech plans to create a drone technology centre
in Radom, 100 kilometres south of Poland's capital Warsaw and
wants to hire 200 people within four years, Puls Biznesu said.
